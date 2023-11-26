“The Silver Bullet Solution: Is It Time to End the War on Drugs?,” by James E. Gierach, Now Available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Silver Bullet Solution: Is it time to end the War on Drugs? by James E. Gierach. This thought-provoking book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.

What’s been missing the past 30 years that prevented voters and leaders from hearing or acting upon the Gierach call —and that of Civil Society —for legalized, controlled, and regulated drugs and drug markets? Why the public repulsion from the Silver Bullet Solution to the many-tentacled, drug-prohibition monster?

Have you lost a child to fentanyl or heroin overdose? Are you worried about losing a loved one to drug addiction or drug accident? Is your neighborhood threatened by violent crime and gangs? Do you believe the World War on Drugs (62 years old) has been a dismal failure and that ongoing drug seizures by the ton are evidence of that failure? This book offers answers to these challenges and more, and it broadcasts the idea that there is something “you can do” about it. You can help the new public opinion evolve.

Jindrich Voboril, National Coordinator for Drugs Policy of Czech Republic says, “United Nations’ recreational drug-control conventions serve an endless “World War on Drugs,” though the UN Charter foundational purpose is ‘to maintain international peace and security.’ Gierach’s book challenges world leaders, again, to abandon intuitive, drug-war intolerance, as did his 2014 draft of a proposed amendment of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.”

James E. Gierach is a retired Chicago-area attorney, former Cook County prosecutor, and drug policy reformer.

