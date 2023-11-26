Make an Impact with Empowered Flower Girl’s Girl Course and Coaching Program

Empowered Flower Girl, a social enterprise on a mission to transform the way young people people to one another and themselves, wants to help as many youth advocates as possible make a difference in the lives of young people.

The past few years have been challenging for students – in particular, girls and gender expansive youth. Recent reports have shown that they are being harassed online at alarming rates. And their self esteem is being impacted.

Empowered Flower Girl recognizes it can be a struggle for girls to find their place in the world – from social pressures to feeling overwhelmed by emotions. But there are strategies that can help them reach their full potential.

That’s why the company launched Girl World Peace Academy – a virtual course plus 1:1 coaching program providing guidance for educators, counselors and afterschool/non-profit professionals to make a difference in the lives of young people.

“Since launching Girl World Peace Academy, our dedicated alumni have made significant impacts in their communities. Each of these women have grown their companies/organizations, while also empowering girls and young women in a way that is both inspiring and life-changing'” said Rasheda Kamaria Williams, chief empowering officer and founder of Empowered Flower Girl.

“From Michigan and Ontario to South Carolina and Illinois, they are making an indelible mark on the world around them. We want to help others do the same. Our young people need us.”

This Black Friday (Nov. 24) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), Empowered Flower Girl is offering an additional $50 off Girl World Peace Academy enrollment as well as some amazing bonuses for the first 10 registrants.

Learn more at www.girlworldpeace.com/info.

About Empowered Flower Girl

Founded by award-winning mentor, author and TEDx speaker Rasheda Kamaria Williams, Empowered Flower Girl is a social enterprise on a mission to transform the way young people relate to one another and themselves. We partner with schools, nonprofits and community organizations seeking solutions to cyberbullying, drama, relational aggression and other social/communications challenges. Visit www.empoweredflowergirl.com.