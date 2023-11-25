The Polishing School Detail Products Announces Partnership as Direct Dealer of Renowned Rupes Tools

Founded in Milan in 1947, Rupes has become the gold standard for professional tool manufacturing. The professionals working for Rupes are recognized for pushing the boundaries of innovation, maintaining high quality standards, and conducting thorough research behind every product. They have become a global leader in producing top-notch professional tools, accessories, and vacuum systems.

The collaboration between The Polishing School Detail Products and Rupes improves convenience for auto detailers and individuals passionate about cars. They can now purchase top-of-the-line Rupes tools, including the LHR21 Mark III and the BigFoot iBrid Polishers, directly from The Polishing School Detail Products store. Individuals who buy these tools from The Polishing School can send the tools in for repairs, bypassing the long wait times of sending tools to the manufacturer for repairs.

“Rupes is synonymous with quality and reliability, a vision we share at The Polishing School Detail Products,” says Chad Schriefer, owner of the Polishing School. “Our partnership ensures that auto detailers in our community have direct access to the best tools in the industry, coupled with prompt after-sales service.”

Anyone interested in this partnership or learning about the Rupes tools offered can find out more by visiting The Polishing School Detail Products website or calling 1-916-837-1379.

About The Polishing School Detail Products: The Polishing School Detail Products offers an extensive selection of wholesale detailing products for individuals and auto detailing businesses. This detailing product store offers premium products from well-known brands, assisting customers in discovering the perfect solutions for their requirements. Their commitment lies in supporting auto detailers to deliver professional services and ensuring that do-it-yourself enthusiasts can access the same caliber of high-quality products.

