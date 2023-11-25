Mot Mot Mind Launches Kickstarter Campaign for The Well-Being Planner

In a world where millions of people struggle to reach their life goals, often hindered by self-limiting beliefs, Mot Mot Mind is on a mission to provide a solution. The Well-Being Planner is a practical tool, carefully crafted by a team of experienced professionals, that allows users to visualize, measure, and plan their self-growth effectively.

Key Features of The Well-Being Planner:

Thirteen-Week Sections: The planner is thoughtfully divided into thirteen-week sections, making it easy for users to track their self-care journey over time.

Comprehensive Well-Being: The planner focuses on various aspects of well-being, including knowledge and creativity, health and fitness, love and relationships, happiness and gratitude, and mindfulness and purpose.

DOHO Sections: The planner includes DOHO (Desires, Opportunities, Hiccups, and Outline) sections, helping users outline and achieve high-impact projects and dreams.

Vaibhav Belgaonkar, Founder of Mot Mot Mind, emphasized the company’s commitment to well-being: “Our Well-Being Planner is a tool that bridges the gap between desire and achievement. It’s designed to make self-growth tangible and accessible.”

Mot Mot Mind’s Kickstarter campaign for The Well-Being Planner has set a fundraising goal of $10,300.

For more information about The Well-Being Planner and other solutions from Mot Mot Mind, please visit https://motmotmind.com/.The wellness campaign is also active on social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Mot Mot Mind

Contact Person: Vaibhav Belgaonkar

Email: hello ( @ ) motmotmind dot com

Phone: +1 (647) 835-7452

Country: Canada

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/motmotmindwp/well-being-planner-by-mot-mot-mind?ref=3pco6e

###