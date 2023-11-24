Hardbacon Announces Ranking of Top Paid Survey Sites for Canadians

Hardbacon, Canada’s top financial comparison platform, has released its ranking of the best paid survey sites for Canadians. This ranking is essential for those looking to leverage online opportunities to earn extra income.

Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon, comments: “In a digital era where side hustles are increasingly popular, our ranking of paid survey sites offers Canadians a valuable resource to find trustworthy and lucrative online survey opportunities.”

The top survey sites include:

Branded Surveys

Survey Junkie

Ipsos iSay

Leger Opinion

Pinecone Research Canada

Opinion Outpost

Swagbucks

app

Me

iSurveyWorld

Each of these sites has been evaluated for their user experience, earning potential, and reliability, ensuring a comprehensive and trustworthy ranking.

For more information on each site and to discover the best option for earning through surveys, visit Hardbacon’s website.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon is committed to helping Canadians make better financial decisions through its innovative fintech app, financial calculators, personal finance guides, and financial product comparison tools. Reaching more than 3 million Canadians on an annual basis through its app and website, Hardbacon has helped millions of users pick credit cards, bank accounts car insurance, and personal loans since its foundation in 2017.