DNE Introduces Vivid Vision® of Company’s Future

Trusted North American energy management firm publishes its Vivid Vision, a document that paints a picture of what DNE looks and feels like five years into the future as if it has already happened.

A full-service energy management company, DNE helps organizations throughout Canada and deregulated US markets take charge of their energy. With the help of DNE’s professional energy consultants, clients can consistently reduce their energy usage, decrease their energy expenditures, and minimize their carbon footprint. As they help clients achieve their energy goals, they also move towards arriving at their own goal to use energy to impact the world positively. Rather than writing a vision statement to define the firm’s direction, DNE is adopting a vivid vision, which brings future goals into perspective by viewing them as if they were already reality.

While DNE’s growth and expansion since its founding in 2009 speaks volumes about its successful business practices, making money is not the primary goal. Fueled by the beliefs of co-founders Wayne Burke and Steve Shoiry in doing good and giving back, DNE remains focused on improving the quality of life of its team members, communities, and the world as a whole. These efforts include assisting clients in adopting renewable energy options in Alberta, Ontario, and the US to reduce carbon emissions. They also include ensuring team members are happy and healthy and participating in service to the community. This virtuous cycle encourages others to join in making the world a better place for everyone.

“At DNE, we are proud to do things differently,” remarked Shoiry. “We purposefully and courageously seek for the best way to do business, rather than leaning on traditional methods. For us, this meant looking beyond a traditional vision statement. While it would give us a destination to aim for in five or ten years, we thought a vivid vision that allows us to see now what we will be then would better guide our team in the present and the future.”

DNE’s vivid vision for the future enumerates many key defining features of the company, including the following:

Focus on building a world-class team that is happy and healthy.

Dedication to providing service that keeps clients satisfied and highly engaged.

Acquisition of $500 million in energy management, with one-fifth of that dedicated to sustainable and efficient energy.

Achieving these goals supports the foundational company beliefs in supporting people, the planet, and profits.

“I am thrilled to reveal our vivid vision to our staff members and our clients, ” stated Shoiry. “Adopting this shared vision from our energy consultants to the office staff and management will help unite us as we work to achieve shared goals and beliefs. We can make our vision our reality and help improve the world along the way. I look forward to sharing the journey with our team.”

To learn more about DNE’s vivid vision or how they help organizations across North America improve their energy management, visit www.DNEResources.com or call 888-631-7977.

About DNE Resources

DNE Resources is an award-winning energy consulting firm. They develop energy strategies for homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits, and government organizations which enable them to see their energy options.