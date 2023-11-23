Progressive purist: The new MINI Countryman S ALL4

The MINI Countryman is the largest and most versatile one in the entire MINI model range. The all-rounder is agile in the city, comfortable over the countryside and also suitable for trips off paved roads. An integrated 48V mild hybrid engine increases the efficiency of the two-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine.

Munich – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

The enthusiasm for typical MINI driving fun knows no limits. The versatile, powerful and spacious MINI Countryman S ALL4 guarantees brand-typical driving fun on any terrain. The new and largest MINI model combines the flexible options of a crossover with intelligent all-wheel drive. The new MINI Countryman offers noticeably more interior space. Thanks to the rear seat backrest, which can be separated at a ratio of 40:20:40, the luggage compartment offers variable storage options. It has a volume of 450 liters to 1,450 liters and can easily transport bulky objects when the back seat is folded down.

Innovative assistance functions, including partially automated Level 2 driving and extensive digital offerings, support drivers and passengers in new ways. A 48V mild hybrid engine increases the efficiency of the 2.0 liter twin power engine. Thanks to an optimized drag coefficient of 0.26, which is a new record in its vehicle segment, fuel consumption has been significantly reduced in the new MINI Countryman S ALL4.

With its powerful 4-cylinder petrol engine and sporty design, the new MINI Countryman S ALL4 sets new standards in its segment, says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand.

Even more freedom thanks to intelligent all-wheel drive.

The ALL4 all-wheel drive system provides a noticeable increase in traction, safety, driving stability and agility. Thanks to its fast and precise electronic control, the power is distributed between the front and rear wheels as needed under all road and weather conditions.

The slightly increased track width and increased wheelbase form the basis for excellent driving dynamics and increase comfort. For even more driving fun on any surface, new wheel and tire combinations are available for the MINI Countryman.

Direct steering and the combination of single-joint McPherson strut front axle and multi-link rear axle guarantee the unmistakable and typical MINI go-kart feeling. To switch between city traffic and trips into nature, the chassis can be balanced and comfortable or particularly sporty. An adaptive chassis with 15 mm lowering and frequency-selective dampers is optionally available.

The MINI Countryman S ALL4 (combined fuel consumption: 7.4 6.8l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 169 155 g/km according to WLTP) offers an output of 160 kW/218 hp and a torque of 360 Nm with its smooth two-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. The 48V mild hybrid motor supports the vehicles performance in the low-speed range and ensures a temporary boost of 14 kW.

A new feature of MINI is the option of semi-automated driving on multi-lane routes. This allows the driver to take his hands off the steering wheel at speeds of up to 60 km/h, as long as he continues to closely monitor traffic and is ready to intervene at any time. When changing lanes, the assistant system helps by identifying the gaps in traffic that are necessary on the way to the exit. This then brings the vehicle to optimal speed and automatically initiates the lane change.

More MINI aesthetics with a reduced design language.

Regardless of the terrain a MINI Countryman is and has always been recognizable as a MINI at first glance. The new design impresses with its particularly clear aesthetics. From the front, the vehicle looks tidy and is characterized by the tense shape of the bonnet and the new octagonal front grille. MINI LED headlamps accentuate the uniqueness of the reduced design through individual signature modes. The short overhangs and the slim outline are just as typical MINI as the stretched contrasting roof.

The wide and upright stand of the new MINI Countryman underlines its presence and solid off-road character. Vertical rear lights frame the vehicle silhouette and make the new MINI crossover model look particularly upright and sporty.

The vehicle design, reduced to the essentials, can be presented in various ways using four trims Essential, Classic, Favoured, John Cooper Works for the exterior and interior. For example, the Favoured Trim accentuates the individual character of the MINI Countryman S ALL4 with particularly expressive details. Combined with the elegant Melting Silver bodycolor and 21-inch 950 Rally Spoke rims (available as an accessory), the adventurer looks robust and high-quality. For the new MINI Countryman, alloy wheels are available in various designs and sizes ranging from 17 to 21 inches.

Breaking new ground with innovative materials.

In the interior of the new MINI Countryman S ALL4, clear shapes underline the new design language. The dashboard with two-tone textile creates a new and particularly homely feeling of space. The panoramic glass roof brings more light into the interior, and high-quality comfort seats provide a secure and comfortable grip.

High-quality materials, innovative technology and individually adjustable lighting create an immersive driving experience. One of the highlights of the new MINI Countryman are the MINI Experience Modes. Each mode has its own design and ambient lighting. With a single command, the look and atmosphere of the cockpit is completely changed. The various modes emphasize different aspects of the diverse adventurer. The new MINI Driving Sounds create a unique atmosphere that supports personal driving settings particularly emotionally with specially composed sounds.

In the cockpit of the MINI Countryman, the focus is on the high-resolution, round OLED display. With 240 mm diameter and a high-quality glass surface, the instrument cluster sets a new standard. For convenient operation of the infotainment and assistance systems, the MINI Interaction Unit moved closer to the driver and passenger. With the new MINI Operating System 9, all vehicle functions can be operated intuitively via touch or voice assistants.