Universal Studios Hollywood Offers Top Holiday Gift-Giving Favorites from SUPER NINTENDO WORLD to “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” Along With the Must-Have Annual Pass as the Countdown to the Holidays Begins

Holiday Shopping is Enhanced by the Theme Parks Festive Grinchmas Who-lebration and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Along with Seasonal Culinary Treats, November 24 January 1, 2024

Universal City, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 17, 2023

Looking to share the gift of Universal Studios Hollywood with family and friends this holiday season, then a one-stop shopping spree at the entertainment destination for the perfect gift will help deliver ear-to-ear smiles.

To help take the guesswork out of what to buy, Universal Studios Hollywood has assembled a checklist of inspirational gifts available from its popular rides, attractions and immersive lands, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic WorldThe Ride and Illuminations Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, along with a collection of theme park favorites.

For the ideal stocking stuffer, the Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Pass is the quintessential gift to bring cheer throughout the year, inclusive of discounts and exclusive perks. Select the Platinum, Gold or Silver Annual Pass to create magical memories in 2024.

Heres a checklist of top gifts to consider:

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Share the holidays with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and more with these favorites: six different collectible Power-Up Bands; a variety of character plush toys, apparel, hats and headbands; and even a Reversable Super Star and ? Block pillow.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Bring home a little magic with spellbinding gifts (select items can be personalized), including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Collector Edition Wand, adult and youth Christmas-themed sweatshirts, interactive snowy owl plush toys, crew neck fleece sweatshirts from each of the four Houses, commemorative holiday ornaments and dcor celebrating the season, decorative pins, mugs, scarves, scented candles, themed frames, cozy sleepwear and Honeydukes one-of-a-kind sweets.

Grinchmas For the naughty on the list, whimsical favorites from Universal Pictures Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas include spirit jerseys, totes, Grinchy ornaments, green faux-fur keychains and adorned hats, gloves and scarves, colorful tumblers and pajamas.

Jurassic WorldThe Ride Add a splash of Blue to the holiday season with such dinosaur favorites as a T. Rex Cutie Plush, assorted masks, bubble wand and canteen.

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem Illuminations mischievous Minions bring seasonal smiles with these must-have favorites: Minion and Fluffy the unicorn plush toys, backpacks and Minion goggles.

The Secret Life of Pet: Off the Leash Furry stars Max, Snowball, Duke, Gidget, Buddy, Daisy, Mel, Princess and Pickles from Illuminations The Secret Life of Pets franchise bring holiday cheer with themed favorites, including plush toys, pajamas and Adopt A Pup collection.

The Simpsons Ride and Springfield, USA Dohhere are few gift giving ideas from Americas favorite family: Pink donut pillow, character plush toys and apparel.

And finally, here are a few memorable gifts for the all-encompassing Universal Studios Hollywood theme park fan, including Universal retro sweaters, caps and totes, Universal 1912 backpacks, tumblers and keychains, wooden clapboard and Universal Globe figurine.

Throughout Universal Studios Hollywoods festive holiday celebration, guests can purchase an array of culinary treats and comfort foods, created exclusively by the theme parks Executive Chef Julia Thrash. Heres a sampling:

Grinchmas will serve up such Who-bilation favorites as Who-ville Spiral Croissant, Dumpit to Crumpit Treat, Who-bilicious Cinnamon Roll, 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Heart Grew 3 Sizes Sugar Cookie and the Grinch Heart Lemonade.

Comfort foods and themed holiday fare available throughout the theme park: Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Slow Roasted Turkey Sandwich with Fries, Chili, Butternut Squash Soup and Clam Chowder in Bread Bowl, Turkey Quesadilla, Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Spiral Croissant, Pumpkin Spice Spiral Croissant, Sleigh Bells Irish Sour, Rudolphs Red Rita, Hot Apple Toddy, Hot Espresso Martini, Make it Snappy Santa and Mrs. Claus Cinnamon Delight.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood, located just outside the theme park, is also stocked for ideal shopping and dining.

The Universal Studios Store offers a selection of items from popular attractions found within the theme park.

Universal UNIVRS provides limited-edition, character-inspired merchandise.

The SUPER NINTENDO WORLD STORE on CityWalk features an array of themed items.

Production Central, themed to the Grinch, provides a variety of holiday and theme park items.

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen presents a new seasonal milkshake, Tis the Season, available both at the Foundry milkshake bar and in the dining room.

The ever-popular Voodoo Doughnut entices guests with delicious seasonal flavors to celebrate the holiday spirit.

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana serves up a variety of festive-themed drinks, including Mistletoe Mule, Chestnut Horchata and Apple Cider Margarita.

NBC Sports Grill & Brew spreads holiday cheer with a tasty Peppermint Martini.

Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville whips up a deliciously creamy and joyful drink with its Co-co-Colada.

VIVO Italian Kitchen offers an assortment of flavorful drinks with the Winter Martini, Apple Cheer Martini and Hot Apple Cider, which is available as a non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage.

Guests must be 21 years or older+ and have a valid photo ID to purchase or drink alcoholic beverages.

From Friday, November 24 through Monday, January 1, 2024, Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood features Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the spectacular dazzling light projection transformation of HogwartsTM castle through The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, as well as Grinchmas, featuring a Who-lebration of fun fit for the Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a roster of Who-ville Whos. Holiday programs are included in the price of theme park admission.

More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Entry to Universal CityWalk is free. More information is available at www.CityWalkHollywood.com.