Hong Kong – AFCD investigates suspected sale of dog meat online

AFCD investigates suspected sale of dog meat online ***************************************************



The Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department (AFCD) noted today (November 19) that during recent routine online surveillance, some advertisements posted by some online shops in relation to suspected sale of dog meat were detected. The AFCD has promptly launched an investigation and will contact the Police for further collaborated investigation.

The AFCD is investigating activities and posts associated with the suspected online shop to collect evidence, and may instigate prosecution if there is sufficient evidence.

According to the Dogs and Cats Regulations (Cap. 167A), no person shall slaughter any dog or cat for use as food whether for mankind or otherwise nor shall sell or use or permit the sale or use of the flesh of dogs and cats for food. Any person shall be liable to a maximum fine of $5,000 and imprisonment for six months upon conviction.

The AFCD emphasises no such illegal activities will be tolerated and will strictly enforce the law and follow up on all violations. Members of the public are reminded not to buy cat ​​or dog meat. If there is any suspected illegal sale activity, please contact 1823 to report.