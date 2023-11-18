4Eyes.ai Sources Strategic Investment from Local Venture Studio

4Eyes.ai the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered advertising solutions, announces it has received a strategic investment and support from Tampa-based venture studio 11MeridianWest.

Founded by a set of visionary entrepreneurs renowned for spearheading transformative technologies, 4Eyes.ai is premised on delivering bleeding-edge solutions that redefine the advertising frontier. 4Eyes.ai’s trailblazing technology promises marketers the autonomy to create immersive, bespoke brand experiences, finely tuned to the specific needs of their clients. With a rapidly growing team, 4Eyes.ai is partnering with 11MeridianWest to help accelerate their growth, and vision.

“We’re very excited to partner with the 11MeridianWest team and their advisory board. 4Eyes.ai’s technology enables advertisers of all sizes to improve advertising efficiencies. As the industry evolves, we’re committed to revolutionizing the industry with many of our industry peers leveraging AI,” said Co-Founder Cody Young. “We’re thrilled to have the immense support from 11MeridianWest and are very excited about the next chapter of client-focused growth.”

“The synergy between 11Meridian’s expertise and 4-Eyes AI’s innovation epitomizes the venture studio’s mission to empower data and AI driven entrepreneurs, backing technologies that look ahead, anticipating the needs of tomorrow.” “We strongly support scalable solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and technology.” 11MeridianWest

11Meridian is a venture studio based in Tampa, Florida, dedicated to championing entrepreneurial solutions that sit at the nexus of data, AI, and technology. With a strategic focus on propelling innovation and supporting future-focused founders, 11Meridian is poised to leave an indelible imprint on the technological landscape. For more information on 11MeridianWest, please visit www.11meridianwest.com.

4Eyes.ai, is the leader in AI-powered advertising data solutions whose mission is to improve the performance of digital marketing helping brands achieve their desired business outcomes. 4Eyes.ai’s solutions are built around the specific needs of brand marketers and the agencies who support them focusing solely on driving marketing efficiencies. 4Eyes.ai’s configurable platform enables advertisers to auto-generate and distribute audiences, from deterministic, to contextual and probabilistic, all using privacy-respecting practices. Our AI powered solutions are enabled within leading activation platforms unifying the ad stack, delivering measurable Return On Ad Spend (ROAS). Brands and their supporting agencies embrace 4Eyes.aiI for the unparalleled performance, customization and automation it provides. For more information on 4Eyes.ai, please visit www.4-eyes.ai.