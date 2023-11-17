Tesco donates over 33,000 kids’ toothbrushes to charity

WEBWIRE – Friday, November 17, 2023

Over 33,000 kids toothbrushes and 6,000 tubes of kids toothpaste will be donated to help combat hygiene poverty in the UK.

Research by charity In Kind Direct found that 1 in 6 (17%) UK adults are living in hygiene poverty.1Their research also found that 6% of adults say they, or someone in their household have gone without a toothbrush in the last six months because they could not afford it.

In response, Tesco has been working with four of its suppliers Unilever, Kimberley Clark, Essity and Haleon and In Kind Direct to provide support to people who need it the most.

From 23rd August to 3rd October, all four manufacturers have donated one product to In Kind Direct for every two products purchased, in-store or online by Tesco shoppers.

This campaign has resulted in thousands of products being donated. In Kind Direct will distribute the donated products to their network of over 6,000 charitable organisations that are the frontline support for families within their local communities.

To further support the campaign, Tesco is providing a donation of 33,000 toothbrushes and 6,000 tubes of kids toothpaste.

Rosanne Gray, CEO at In Kind Direct, said:Making tough choices every day between food, personal hygiene products and rent is the reality for far too many people. We are delighted to be working alongside Tesco and four brilliant manufacturers; Essity, Haleon, Kimberly Clark, and Unilever to help tackle hygiene poverty. Were looking forward to seeing the impact this partnership will have in communities across the UK.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said:Its really important to us that we are able to support even more people in our communities to get essential items. Our work with our suppliers and In Kind Direct helps get vital support to where it is needed the most.

