International Conference on Immunology and Infectious Diseases | April 22-24, 2024 | Dubai, UAE

Conference Sessions/Tracks:

Clinical Immunology: Current & Future Research

Molecular Immunology

Tumor Immunology

Mucosal Immunology

Transplant Immunology

NeuroImmunology

Immuno-Dermatology

Immuno-Genetics

Nutritional Immunology

Reproductive Immunology

Developmental Immunology

Pediatric & Neonatal Immunology

Immuno-Toxicology

Immuno-Pathology

Immuno-Research & ImmunoTechnology

Innate Immune Responses

Immune Disorders

Immunoinformatics & Systems Immunology

Eco Immunology & Behavioral Immunity

Clinical & Experimental Microbiology

Vaccines & Immunization

Infectious Diseases

Communicable & Non-Communicable Diseases

Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Virology & Infectious Diseases

Vector Borne Infectious Diseases

Molecular Biology Research & Viral Therapy

Respiratory & Pulmonary Infectious Diseases

Infectious Diseases Pathology

Public Health & Epidemiology

Bacteriology & Parasitology

Allergy & Therapies

Stem Cell Therapy

Inflammation & Therapies

Internal Medicine

Coronaviruses (COVID-19)

Diagnosis of Infection

Diagnosis & Treatment of Infectious Diseases

Infections: Control & Prevention

Problems In Infectious Disease Practice

Vaccine Research & Development

Discovery of Antibiotics

Antibodies: Engineering & Therapeutics

Reproductive Infectious Diseases

Clinical Research & Case Reports

Conference Website Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Immunology-and-Infectious-Diseases

Abstract Submission Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Immunology-and-Infectious-Diseases/submission

Registration Link: https://frigateconferences.com/Immunology-and-Infectious-Diseases/registration

Feel free to contact us for any further queries and assistance.

Warm regards,

Elsa Reeth | Program Manager

Immunology & Infectious Diseases 2024

Email: immunology ( @ ) frigateevents dot com

WhatsApp: +44-2045869474

###