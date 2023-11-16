Sarah Talabi Covers Mode Magazine Issue 27

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Sarah Talabi wears Alaia on the cover of Mode Magazine Issue 27 – Autumn/Winter 2023

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) November 15th, 2023

Sarah Talabi was photographed by Claude Jersen for the cover of Mode Magazine Issue 27 – Autumn/Winter. Sarah Talabi wears Alaia F/W 23. The magazine is available for distribution now worldwide in print and digital mediums. Photography is by MAD Management and Production agency.

Styling is by Alyssa Macrae at Streeters Agency. Hair styled by Dominic Schneider at Art and Fashion Agency. Make-up by Madison Archibald at Streeters Agency.

Movement director is Lister Boguslawski at Streeters Agency. Set designer is Karen Longchild at Streeters Agency. Production is MAD Management and Production Agency. Booking by Claude Auchincloss at NM Models Paris.