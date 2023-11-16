HART Multiplexer Software supports Turck excom und Siemens ET 200iSP Remote I/Os

Configuration and diagnostic data are accessed via Emerson’s AMS Device Manager or other HART IP-enabled Plant Asset Management applications. smartLink SW-HT provides an Ethernet connection for tunneling the HART commands to the remote IOs. At the field level, smartLink SW-HT can be integrated easily and without risks. This integration can even be carried out during ongoing operations. No additional hardware is required in the process. The application thus makes it easier for users to implement open, standards-based, and scalable system architectures. It also enables connectivity to be integrated into edge solutions managed by IT.

About Softing Industrial

Softing connects disparate automation components to feed data from the shop floor to the cloud for control and analytics. The companys products enable the monitoring and diagnosis of communication networks and thus ensure a reliable data flow. In this way, they create the basis for the optimization of production processes. For more information: https://industrial.softing.com

