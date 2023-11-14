Intermountain Primary Children’s First to Implant Brain Shunt Accessory for Hydrocephalus

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital First in Nation to Successfully Implant New Brain Shunt Accessory for Patients with Hydrocephalus

Surgeons at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are the first in the nation to successfully implant a new brain shunt accessory for young patients with hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that causes a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the deep cavities of the brain that often causes frequent hospitalizations.

This extra fluid puts pressure on the brain and can cause brain damage. Hydrocephalus is characterized by head enlargement in infants. Treatment is often a tube (shunt) inserted surgically into a ventricle of the brain to drain excess fluid, but over time the device can often become dislodged or clogged which then requires more procedures and hospitalizations.

Many patients require multiple brain surgeries to manage their hydrocephalus and their shunt. One patient even required 11 different procedures.

The new Anuncia Medical implant is called the ReFlow Mini Flusher and was recently cleared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), to noninvasively improve, restore and maintain flow in hydrocephalus brain shunts. The device has shown to stay in place better and avoid clogging due to its design. It can be used in both children and adults.

U of U Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital pediatric neurosurgeon, Sam Cheshier, MD, was the first surgeon to implant this new shunt accessory in a patient this summer at Primary Children’s Hospital. He says he’s already seeing major success.

“Anytime we can reduce the number of procedures needed to keep a shunt in place and flowing is always better for a patient and their family,” said Dr. Cheshier. “The ReFlow device is a major step in treatment of hydrocephalus patients. I’m glad Primary Children’s Hospital is at the forefront in using it.”

Reducing the number of surgeries required for hydrocephalus patients will reduce the cost of care for the condition, but more importantly it is also safer for patients.

“Anytime a surgery is required there’s a greater chance of an infection,” said Dr. Cheshier. “Reducing the number of surgeries required will also decrease the chance of possible infections.”

For more information on the new ReFlow device, click here.

