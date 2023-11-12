Third Quarter: Continental Increases Automotive Earnings and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We ended the third quarter in line with our expectations. Our earnings were good in Tires and stable in ContiTech, and we made progress in Automotive, significantly increasing its earnings compared with the first half of the year. We will build on this in the fourth quarter and continue to improve, said Continental CEO Nikolai Setzer on Wednesday in Hanover, Germany.

In the third quarter of 2023, Continental achieved consolidated sales of 10.2 billion (Q3 2022: 10.4 billion, -1.5 percent). Its adjusted operating result was 637 million (Q3 2022: 595 million, +7.1 percent), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.2 percent (Q3 2022: 5.7 percent).

Net income in the third quarter increased to 299 million (Q3 2022: -211 million). Adjusted free cash flow was 466 million (Q3 2022: -496 million).

We have also made progress in terms of adjusted free cash flow. But, as in the previous year, we still have significant ground to gain in the fourth quarter. Our focus is on increasing our earnings and further reducing inventories and receivables in order to achieve an adjusted free cash flow of around 0.8 billion to 1.2 billion by the end of the year, said Continental CFO Katja Garcia Vila (formerly Drrfeld).

Automotive production around same level as second quarter of 2023

According to preliminary figures, the global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles amounted to around 22.3 million units in the third quarter of 2023. This was around the same level as the previous quarter (Q2 2023: 22.2 million units) and around 4 percent higher year-on-year (Q3 2022: 21.5 million units).

Market outlook and forecast for fiscal 2023 adjusted

For 2023, Continental expects production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to increase by 5 to 7 percent year-on-year (previously: 3 to 5 percent). For the global tire-replacement business, the technology company expects sales volumes to develop by -2 to 0 percent.

Continental has adjusted its sales outlook for the Automotive group sector, mainly because of ongoing negative exchange-rate effects. Continental now expects sales in the Automotive group sector of around 20.0 billion to 21.0 billion (previously: 20.5 billion to 21.5 billion) and consolidated sales of around 41.0 billion to 43.0 billion (previously: 41.5 billion to 44.5 billion).

Furthermore, the Tires group sector performed well, despite declining European and North American markets in the tire-replacement business. Continental has therefore slightly raised its adjusted EBIT margin outlook for this group sector. For Tires, it now expects an adjusted EBIT margin of around 12.5 to 13.5 percent (previously: 12 to 13 percent).

Key figures for the Continental Group

January 1 to September 30 Third Quarter

millions 2023 2022 Δ in % 2023 2022 Δ in %

Sales 30,972.2 29,118.0 6.4 10,240.1 10,395.6 -1.5

EBITDA 2,990.0 2,859.5 4.6 1,000.0 1,078.7 -7.3

in % of sales 9.7 9.8 9.8 10.4

EBIT 1,368.5 222.9 514.1 460.7 12.2 3,676.1

in % of sales 4.4 0.8 4.5 0.1

Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent1 889.4 -222.0 298.6 -210.8

Basic earnings per share in 1 4.45 -1.11 1.49 -1.05

Diluted earnings per share in 1 4.45 -1.11 1.49 -1.05

Adjusted sales2 30,881.6 29,069.3 6.2 10,213.5 10,370.3 -1.5

Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)3 1,712.9 1,424.4 20.3 637.4 595.3 7.1

in % of adjusted sales 5.5 4.9 6.2 5.7

Research and development expenses (net)4,5 2,271.4 2,188.9 3.8 723.5 734.9 -1.6

in % of sales4,5 7.3 7.5 7.1 7.1

Capital expenditure6 1,526.0 1,545.2 -1.2 585.7 557.7 5.0

in % of sales 4.9 5.3 5.7 5.4

Adjusted free cash flow -497.3 -1,356.7 466.3 -496.0

Net indebtedness as at September 30 5,714.8 6,025.4 -5.2

Gearing ratio in %1 39.2 40.8

Number of employees as at September 307 203,593 197,442 3.1

1 The methodology used in the consolidated financial statements for the recognition of uncertain tax positions has been changed. For more information, see Note 2 (General Information and Accounting Principles) of the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the 2022 annual report. The comparative period has been adjusted accordingly.

