Intermountain Health Recognized as Top Performer in Healthcare Technology to Enhance Patient Care

For the second consecutive year, Intermountain Health has been recognized by CHIME for Performance in Healthcare Technology and Innovation to Enhance Patient Care

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has awarded Intermountain Health’s hospitals and clinics in Utah with its highest designation for the second consecutive year as part of the organization’s Digital Health Most Wired survey for 2023. It is one of only 21 hospital systems in the nation to receive a Level 10 designation by CHIME in recognition for excellence in healthcare technology innovation for patient care. Intermountain earned the top designation for both acute and ambulatory care.

“This Level 10 recognition is a grand slam honoring Intermountain Health’s role in using healthcare technology to improve care for our patients,” said Farukh Usmani, MD, medical director of digital technology services at Intermountain Health. “We’re making world-class healthcare more accessible, cost-effective, and convenient. Our commitment to enhancing the patient experience allows us to improve outcomes consistently, recognizing that technology serves as the gateway to improved health and well-being.”

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey is a tool to evaluate how much progress leading healthcare providers have made as they reinvent healthcare for the 21st century. This year a record 55,000 care sites were included in the survey.

To receive the top recognition, Intermountain Health had to meet rigorous standards set by CHIME, which evaluate how health systems leverage technology across the organization to improve all aspects of care including safety, quality, value, and access to care, among others.

Level 10 organizations, like Intermountain Health, are using technology in intelligent and creative ways to improve all aspects of healthcare. Using data and technology in innovative ways has led to the study and implementation of “big picture” strategies for healthcare such as patient experience, data management, population health, and infrastructure.

“This designation demonstrates our dedication to improving the experience of patients and communities,” said Craig Richardville, chief digital and information officer for Intermountain Health. “We are setting a high standard for healthcare technology and making a big difference in the way care is provided to our patients. We’ve worked together like a championship-winning team, and we’re ready to keep improving our digital health game.”

In the healthcare world, there are lots of challenges, such as changes in how care is provided, adequate resources, cybersecurity issues, and tight budgets. But even with all these challenges, the push to improve healthcare with technology remains strong.

“The future of healthcare will be different from what we have now, and technology will be a big part of it,” said Richardville. “Driven by new technology, we can expect that digital innovation, including data that can be shared between systems, artificial intelligence, and more secure platforms, will drive a lot of this change.”

To see the full list of CHIME’s Level 10 Acute and Ambulatory organizations, click here.

