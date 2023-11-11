The Plan Collection Announces Exclusive Discount Program For Members Of The U.S. Military Community

Active Military Members, Veterans, and Their Families Enjoy 15% Off All House Plans

The Plan Collection, the pioneer of online home design plans, announces the launch of its new specialized pricing program for active/reservist U.S. service members, veterans, and their dependents. As part of this ongoing initiative, they will be entitled to 15% off all house plans offered by The Plan Collection.

“We appreciate the sacrifices our military makes for us. Showing support for our military and their families is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. We believe it is important for us to give back in some way to help support them and their families. This is our small way of saying thank you,” says The Plan Collection’s Chief Marketing Officer Laurel Vernazza.

To receive the military discount on house plans, a valid government-issued identification will be required prior to purchase. The U.S. Military specialized pricing program from The Plan Collection is effective immediately. More information about the program can be found here.

About The Plan Collection, LLC

The Plan Collection offers over 20,000 affordable house plans developed by the nation’s most talented architects and designers. Through the use of pre-drawn yet customizable plans, both builders and those looking to build can develop their dream homes at a lower cost. In addition to the wide selection of available plans, the site offers detailed how-to articles and knowledgeable customer service representatives to help visitors find swift answers to their questions. For more information, visit https://www.theplancollection.com/.