Kathleen Nalty, DEI Expert and Consultant, Kathleen Nalty Consulting, LLC to Speak at TKG’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the Workplace

About Kathleen Nalty

Kathleen Nalty is a lawyer, author, and expert in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She owns her own consulting firm and has educated thousands of lawyers and legal professionals across the U.S. and Canada on DEI principles. In 2015, she published a how to book for law firm leaders entitled Going All-In on Diversity and Inclusion: The Law Firm Leaders Playbook that includes several tools for advancing DEI. In April 2017, Kathleen was invited to give a TEDx talk Diversity Makes You Smarter at the University of Colorado. Kathleen founded the Center for Legal Inclusiveness (CLI) in Denver, Colorado in 2007 and led the nonprofit as its Executive Director through January 2013. She started her career as a law clerk to a federal district court judge in Denver. Kathleen was then selected to participate in the Attorney Generals Honors Program at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. As a federal civil rights prosecutor in the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division, Kathleen worked on cases involving hate crimes, police brutality, and slavery. Kathleen has received 12 awards over the course of her career for her ground-breaking work in diversity, equity, and inclusion from several organizations.

About Kathleen Nalty Consulting, LLC

Kathleen Nalty Consulting LLC provides DEI consulting services to all types of organizations but specializes in legal organizations. Kathleen has developed curriculum for leaders of legal organizations that is effective in changing mindsets and building competencies that enable them to lead their organizations on DEI. Visit the website www.kathleennaltyconsulting.com for more information.

Event Summary

More and more companies today recognize the importance of a diverse and inclusive workplace in achieving organizational success. By embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), businesses can attract and retain the best talent, drive innovation, and strengthen their brand. However, some organizations still struggle to establish concrete diversity goals and implement transformative strategies that effectively promote DEI.

Thus, to thrive in this modern business landscape, companies must take decisive and proactive steps in creating a positive and progressive work environment.

In this CLE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners will discuss the importance of DEI in the workplace and provide practical advice on how firms can develop actionable objectives. Speakers, among other things, will also share some of the challenges and opportunities companies face in implementing DEI initiatives.

Key topics include:

Understanding the Benefits of DEI: An Overview

Common Challenges Organizations Face

Practical Steps in Developing Actionable DEI Objectives

Best Practices for Setting Measurable Goals and Tracking Progress

