Unveiling Indigenous Legacies: BLOOD FOR PEARLS

In 1498, during his third voyage, Christopher Columbus stumbled upon the Pearl Coast, a realm teeming with unimaginable riches. Yet, behind the glistening pearls lay a dark history that would alter the course of human lives forever. At the heart of this gripping historical thriller is Cubagua Island, where the lives of two souls, Charaima, a Native American, and Dembe, an African, were forever altered. Enslaved by European invaders and subjected to unimaginable cruelty under the sadistic Captain Pedro, they clung to each other with a shared determination to secure their people’s freedom.

Hidden amidst the chaos and suffering was a cache of pearls, symbolizing hope and a means to liberation. Cubagua Island, once known as The Pearl Coast, witnessed the ruthless harvest of an estimated two-hundred billion oysters, yielding twelve tons of pearls sent to Spain. However, this insatiable greed came at an unthinkable cost, as the entire Native population was decimated within two decades, and the first African enslaved people in America toiled as pearl divers on the island’s shores.

Blood for Pearls unravels this dark and little-known chapter of history through the tireless efforts of Peter Von Perle, an American researcher and writer. Born in Venezuela, Von Perle became captivated by the hidden stories of early American natural saltwater pearl fisheries. For over a decade, he traversed the globe, unearthing secrets of the sixteenth-century pearl trade, and engaging with experts from various fields. Now, he unveils his findings in this pulse-pounding historical thriller.

Prepare to be transported to a world where pearls symbolize survival, resilience, and the enduring human spirit. Blood for Pearls is a spellbinding journey through history’s most precious bloodshed, where beauty and brutality converge in the name of wealth, and where the true savages were not those who perished but those who invaded.

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Blood-Pearls-First-American-Genocide-ebook/dp/B0CKQCZK53 and Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144257596?ean=9798855645316

About the Author:

Peter Von Perle is an American researcher and writer born in Venezuela. His passion for uncovering hidden stories led him on a decade-long journey to reveal the secrets of early American natural saltwater pearl fisheries. Blood for Pearls – The First American Genocide is his debut novel, offering readers a unique perspective on a forgotten chapter of history.

http://www.petervonperle.com

