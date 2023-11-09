Human Growth Foundation’s 5K Run and Walk for Kids’ Growth to Raise Awareness of Childhood Growth Disorders, December 2 in Los Angeles

The annual event, which has drawn thousands of participants from across the country in past years, is open to individuals of all ages and abilities. Attendees are encouraged to form teams with friends, family, and coworkers to join the cause.

“It’s truly inspiring to see our community unite to support children with growth disorders,” said Daphne Plump, Human Growth Foundation Executive Director. “Our goal extends beyond fundraising; we aim to increase awareness about these conditions and their impact on children’s lives, as well as the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.”

All funds from the event will directly support HGF’s Patricia Costa Patient Assistance Program (PCPA), which provides access to care and treatment to those with rare growth, bone, and endocrine conditions.

Beyond the 5K run and walk, the event will offer a range of family-friendly activities. These include a kids’ fun run, face painting, food stalls, giveaways, and live entertainment.

Event sponsors include Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Ascendis Pharma, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Abbvie, Biomarin, Bobo’s,

For more information about the 12th Annual 5K Run & Walk for Kids’ Growth or to register for the event, visit RunWalkForKidsGrowth.org.

About the Human Growth Foundation:

The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) is considered the worlds leading nonprofit organization focused on children and adults with rare growth, bone, and endocrine conditions. HGF provides research, education, patient support, and advocacy to help improve the quality of life for those affected by these disorders. HGF’s vision is that all people with rare growth or bone conditions have access to the best care possible. For more information about the Human Growth Foundation, please visit HGFound.org.

