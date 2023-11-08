David J. Whicker’s Newly Released “Is There Time” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of the Realities of Living in Truth of God’s Word

“Is There Time”: an important reminder of the need to keep God first. “Is There Time” is the creation of published author David J. Whicker, (credentials and information from ATA)

Whicker shares, “We live in a culture where there is no time for ourselves. We need to slow down and make time for ourselves. Make time for the Lord. Everybody is self-sufficient in everything these days. We need to have the right attitude in our service to the Lord. God’s strategy for successful living character is more important than intelligence. The Bible is God’s word to man, not man’s word about God. God’s word reveals the purpose and plan for man.

“Satan is conditioning us for what he is bringing in the future, to make it look acceptable. God meant for sex to build a bond between a man and a woman in marriage, but man can pervert anything. Sex is one of the most powerful things humans have to deal with.

“The seventy weeks of Daniel: the cross is at the end of the sixty-two weeks, the cross is at the beginning of the seven weeks, and the cross is in the middle of the final week. The cross is what ties this prophecy together.

“The church age was put into place to reach the lost. Christ had five things to say about each of the seven church ages: description, commendation, criticism, instruction, and promises.

“Before Christ is the Tribulation period. After Christ is the End-Time Tribulation period. The Great Tribulation starts with the trumpets and goes until the return of Christ. The purpose of the Bible is to reveal Jesus Christ as the Messiah.

“Heaven and hell are real places. With one, we will always be with God, and with the other, we will always be separated from God. Both will be forever.”

