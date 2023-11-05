Katherine Moore’s “Holy Scribbling” Audiobook Format Now Available Online: A Spiritual Journey of Insight and Inspiration

Embark on a Spiritual Odyssey with Katherine Moores Holy Scribbling: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Profound Insight

Poet and author Katherine Moore invite readers and listeners on a profound spiritual journey with the release of her audiobook, Holy Scribbling.This captivating work is now available for online purchase, offering readers a deep dive into the realms of faith, reflection, and personal growth.

Holy Scribbling is a rich exploration of faith and spirituality that transcends boundaries. Through eloquent prose and keen insight, Moore takes readers on a transformative journey, urging them to ponder lifes deeper questions and seek a higher purpose.

Drawing from her extensive knowledge and spiritual experiences, Moore weaves a narrative that resonates with seekers from all walks of life. Her unique ability to blend wisdom with relatability creates a reading experience that is both enriching and accessible.

Listeners and Readers can now access the audiobook format for Holy Scribbling through major online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes Noble, and other online retailers. Whether you are on a quest for deeper meaning or simply seeking a moment of reflection, this book promises to be a beacon of light and insight.

About the Author

Katherine Roberts Moore is a dedicated force in the realm of Christian ministry and spirituality, with a lifelong commitment to guiding individuals toward a deeper understanding of faith. Armed with degrees in Christian education and specialized counseling in grief and loss, she brings a wealth of knowledge and empathy to her work. A former grief counselor, Moores heartfelt insights have touched many, as evidenced in her previous works including Is God behind the Big Blue Sky? and Dancing Rainbows. She possesses a passion for the spoken word, often engaging in the art of reading poetry aloud, and takes great joy in fostering the talents of fellow poets. Katherine, alongside her husband, Bob, calls the serene shores of Ocean Isle Beach on the North Carolina coast home, where they continue to inspire and uplift those in their community.