Yugen Infra Targets INR 10,000 Cr Topline in Next 3 Years

Yugen Infra, a joint venture of Timespro Consulting LLP and V K Developers Pvt Ltd, forayed into the burgeoning real estate market of the country with a grand residential project near New Goa International Airport, also known as MOPA. Timespro has been in the real estate broking business for the last 10 years, and V K Developers has been in the construction business for over 25 years.

Yugen Infra is committed to commencing this project by January 2024, and it has already bought 300 acres of land in MOPA, a futuristic region blessed with enormous amenities and smooth inter-state connectivity. The estimated cumulative gross development value (GDV) of this ambitious project is INR 1,000 Cr, and Yugen is making an outlay of INR 150 Cr in the first phase of this project. Apart from this project of significant multitude, this promising realty player is also coming up with many mega projects in Delhi-NCR, where Yugen’s headquarters is based.

The founders of Yugen Infra hold strong market repute nationwide for working on a host of covetous projects of the trustable industry players such as Emaar, Adani Realty, Birla Estates, DLF, BPTP, M3M, Elan, to name a few.

While throwing light on their maiden project, Mr Mr Sheeshram Yadav, Managing Director – Yugen Infra, said, “Goa is one of the most sought-after markets in the country due to high appreciation, high rental yields, and preferred 2nd home destination. Besides Manohar International Airport and many star hotels in the adjacent surroundings, the project location is immensely attractive to businesses as well who understand the significance of ambience and connectivity. Moreover, the lush green coastal area qualifies for a sustainable address that every progressive mind would love to own.”

“Connectivity to mainline Goa and the advantages of living in a green and serene milieu yet in close proximity to the commercial centres via non-congested roads make our project location more enticing and futuristic,” Mr Yadav added.