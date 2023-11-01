Ignitarium is Among the Top 10 Best Workplaces™ for Women (Mid-Size) 2023

Ignitarium Technology Solutions has been recognized by Great Place to Work® among the Top 10 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 in the category “Mid-size Organizations.” This prestigious recognition is awarded based on the experiences shared by current employees of Ignitarium.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023 can be viewed at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/indias-best-workplaces-for-women.

– The recognition is based on women employees sharing 70% or more positive feedback on the Trust Index™ assessment, i.e. Great Place To Work globally accepted framework used to measure employee experience

– Ignitarium was also studied based on Gender Parity in Experience & Representation across levels

“In today’s dynamic business landscape, recognizing the importance of gender diversity is not merely an ethical imperative but a strategic necessity. As highlighted in our recent report, the representation of women within the workforce is paramount, especially considering the growing demographic of women consumers. The commitment of each winning organization on India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 list to improving this representation is commendable. By having more women at all levels of your organization, you are uniquely positioned to understand and cater to the evolving needs of this ever-expanding consumer segment. This augmentation is pivotal for long-term success in today’s market, both in India and internationally.

“Our research shows that the Best Workplaces for Women 2023 deliver a remarkable 5% more positive experience to their female employees, resulting in an astounding 89% of women demonstrating a strong commitment to going the extra mile in their tasks. It is clear that as the culture experience for women in the workplace improves, so does the overall performance of the organization. Your dedication to creating a nurturing environment is not just empowering your female employees but is also driving business excellence.” -Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India.

“We are proud of this distinction and are honored to have been recognized in the Top 10!! This recognition is the result of the combined efforts of WINGS (Women Igniters’ Networking group, our women empowerment group), the support of the leadership team, the management and all fellow Igniters,” said Sona Mathew, Head – Human Resources, Ignitarium. “Backed by an award-winning culture that emphasizes inclusivity, wellness, recognition, and growth, we consistently strive to live up to our exceptional workplace ethics.”

“Since the time we started, we have been promoting the return of women to the workforce, and our ReIgnite program for women with career breaks has proved very successful in helping us to bring in diversity within the organization,” she added.

About Ignitarium:

Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in semiconductor, AI, and wireless-enabled embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, Ignitarium, which has a global footprint with presence in India (Bengaluru and Kochi), USA (San Jose and Austin), Japan and Europe, has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Its offerings include semiconductor logic design and architecture, design verification, FPGA prototyping, embedded, multimedia and AI software in the Automotive, Industry 4.0, Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Health care segments.

Learn more about us at https://www.ignitarium.com.