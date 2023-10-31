Fosters Invited to Build Their Own Teddy Bear at The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a “Build Your Own Bear” workshop for local foster families on Sunday, November 12 at 2:00pm. The event is being done in partnership with the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Families Association (PCFAPA). Foster families from Tampa Bay are invited to participate in this family-friendly activity where the children get to stuff and dress their own teddy bear to take home. There is no cost to attend.

“The foster system can be one of significant trauma for children ranging from infants to young adults,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “Children are removed from their families for various reasons such as abuse, neglect and abandonment. From there, the child may move between four foster homes in the first year alone.”

“Associations like PCFAPA are actively working to make these kid’s lives better,” said Ms. Hawkins. “Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.’ The CCV Center is proud to support PCFAPA and the foster families by hosting activities for the kids.”

If you are a foster parent and would like to attend, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309 to secure your child’s teddy bear.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center.