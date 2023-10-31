Deep Tech VC Fund Java Capital Announces Final Close of Fund

Java Capital, a pioneering Deep tech VC fund today announced the final close of INR 50 crore fund. The fund has seen participation from established founders from the Indian startup ecosystem, HNIs based in India, Middle East and the US. With this successful closing, Java Capital plans to open a greenshoe portion of INR 25 Crores, responding to sustained interest from Limited Partners (LPs) .

Java Capital’s mission is to build a portfolio of startups in Deep Tech, Climate Tech, and B2B The fund’s commitment to nurturing technology and fostering sustainability aligns with the global demand for innovation in these areas. The fund has already made 5 investments in companies, including AuditCue, Okulo Aerospace, Oorja, Pre-image, Frigate. These investments showcase Java Capital’s commitment to identifying and supporting startups pushing the boundaries of technology and sustainability. This also reflects the discipline and consistency of the fund, to stick to its focussed thesis of investing in deeptech and climate startups.

Java has previously invested in companies such as Agnikul Cosmos, The Eplane Company, Cynlr, KUKU FM, Eat Better, Codingal, YellowMetal. The fund has doubled down on some of these companies giving LP’s access to winners for attractive risk adjusted returns.

Java Capital LP Nizam, Co-Founder, Where Is My Train (Acquired by google) said, “Java capital has a clear focus on long term bets and invests in interesting companies in deep tech. Their team is super transparent and helps me feel close to the startup ecosystem as an LP. Trustworthy fund in the market.”

“Java Capital is thrilled to have reached this significant milestone with the final close of our fund,” said Karteek Pulapaka, Co-founder and Partner at Java Capital. “We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our esteemed investors and LPs, who share our vision for pioneering innovation and sustainability in the world of deep tech and climate tech startups. With the successful fundraise, we are well-positioned to continue identifying and supporting transformative companies in these sectors.”