Bear Equities Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Premier Retail Property in Houma, LA

Co-founder of Bear Equities, Kase Abusharkh has announced a recent acquisition of retail property.

Bear Equities, a Dallas-based investment firm, announced today that it acquired the fee simple interest in a single tenant net leased property in Houma, (New Orleans), LA. The property is currently occupied by Wendy’s under a triple-net ground lease. This acquisition marks another strategic addition to Bear Equities’ diverse portfolio of commercial real estate assets across the United States.

The single-tenant retail property was purchased from a private investment group. Bear Equities closed on the property on an all-cash basis.

“We are excited about this opportunity as we continue to search for commercial real estate assets across the country,” said Kase Abusharkh, Principal and owner of Bear Equities. “The property is well located along one of the area’s most highly trafficked thoroughfares and sits at a signalized intersection. A strong, national tenant like Wendy’s is the ideal occupant for this intersection.

The property’s high-profile location and dense demographics made the property an attractive investment for Bear Equities. The firm’s focus on acquiring quality assets in prime locations aligns with its ongoing commitment to long-term growth and value creation for its investors. This acquisition also underscores Bear Equities’ confidence in the greater New Orleans market.

Bear Equities is a privately held investment firm based in Dallas, TX, specializing in the acquisition, management, and development of commercial real estate assets across the United States. Founded by Principal Kase Abusharkh, the firm is dedicated to creating value and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors through strategic acquisitions and proactive asset management. With a diverse portfolio that includes retail, office, and industrial properties, Bear Equities is committed to the long-term growth and success of its investments.

As a principal investor, Bear Equities has acquired and disposed of over 30 commercial real estate assets with an aggregate value exceeding $125,000,000 since 2020. Bear Equities provides private financing to real estate developers and investors through its affiliate Watch Hill Development.

Kase Abusharkh, Principal at Bear Equities, has a strong background in real estate investment, founding The Kase Group. He has served as the Chief Investment Officer for a publicly registered non-traded REIT, American Realty Capital- Retail Centers of America, Inc. in New York City. During his 3-year tenure as Chief Investment Officer, he helped complete the $1 billion equity raise and oversaw the acquisition of over $1.2 billion worth of multi-tenant retail shopping center space. A St. Mary’s College of California graduate, Kase is dedicated to philanthropy, founding the Kase, Jacob, and Jeannine Abusharkh Endowment at Stanford University.

