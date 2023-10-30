Festive Spirit Fuels a 61% Surge in Women Applicants: reports apna.co

With the festive season on the horizon, the job market in India is witnessing a notable shift. Apna.co, a leading jobs and professional networking platform in India, witnessed a significant 61% YoY increase in women applicants during July-September 2023 compared to the previous year. The increase in women applicants indicates a growing demand for women professionals across industries, as companies tend to experience heightened activity during the festive season, especially in sectors like e-commerce, retail and hospitality.

Job Landscape Highlights

According to insights from apna.co, the job market landscape underwent a significant transformation from 2022 to 2023, particularly in the top five job categories: telecalling, accounts, business development, marketing, and delivery. The festive season saw active participation from leading companies like Bajaj, Axis Bank, Paytm, Flipkart and Reliance, who offered attractive incentives to secure top talent, highlighting the dynamic nature of the job market and apna.co’s role as a key facilitator for both job seekers and employers.

City-wise demand revealed unique patterns such as in Delhi, there was a preference for roles in Sales & Marketing, Customer Support & Sales, and Accounting Technicians positions, while Mumbai displayed high demand for Finance & HR, Sales & Marketing, and Business Development roles. This diverse demand underscores the platform’s ability to cater to a wide range of job preferences and employer needs across different cities.

Job Application Surge

During the period of July-September 2023, apna.co witnessed a 25% increase in its user base compared to the same period in 2022. This surge highlights the dynamic shifts in India’s job market, with job applications experiencing an impressive 36% increase during this timeframe.

User and Employer Growth

According to apna.co, the platform witnessed a substantial increase in employer engagement during July to September 2023, with 78,000 new employers joining the platform, a significant rise from the 42,000 in 2022. This growth was accompanied by a notable increase in job postings, reaching 213,000 compared to 170,000 in the same period in 2022. These trends underscore the platform’s significant role in connecting job seekers and employers in India’s dynamic job market

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, apna.co commented – “We’ve observed a significant rise in women applicants and changing job seeker preferences over the past year. At apna.co, we’re committed to fostering a more inclusive and diverse job market while connecting job seekers with unique opportunities. Looking ahead, we anticipate further transformations in the employment landscape as we continue to empower professionals and bridge the gap between job seekers and employers. We are dedicated to shaping a brighter, more diverse, and inclusive job market for all as we pave the way for the next generation of professionals in India.”

In an ever-evolving employment landscape, apna.co’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment shines through. With a remarkable surge in women applicants and significant growth in job applications, user base, and employer engagement, apna.co is reshaping India’s job market. These milestones signify a path toward empowerment, backed by a vibrant job landscape and support from top companies. apna.co continues to be a beacon of hope for job seekers and employers, fostering a brighter, more inclusive job market landscape for the next generation of professionals in India

