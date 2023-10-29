Aeroflot opens ticket sales for flights from Vladivostok to Harbin

WEBWIRE – Saturday, October 28, 2023

Aeroflot opens ticket sales for regular flights from Vladivostok to Harbin (PRC). From December 24 services to the new direction will be operated by Rossiya airline on Superjet 100. Twice weekly flights on the Vladivostok Harbin Vladivostok rout are scheduled on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Earlier Aeroflot has announced direct flights to Harbin from Krasnoyarsk. Thus, residents of Primorye and Krasnoyarsk Krai will have the opportunity to travel to the largest city in the northeast of China without transfers, which will save travel time and money.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflotswebsite.

To book tickets, please, go to Aeroflotswebsite, mobile application, contact the airlines 24-hour call center:+7 495 223 5555,8-800-444-5555(free call in Russia),*555(for mobile phones), or visit one oftheairlines sales offices, or ticket sales agents.

Aeroflotis Russias largest airline. Aeroflot Group also includes Rossiya Airlines and Pobeda Airlines. Aeroflot Group is the leader in the Russian commercial aviation. In 2022, Aeroflot carried 20.5 million passengers (40.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflotis one of the worlds oldest airlines. Established 100 years ago it is one of the most recognizable Russian brands.

Aeroflotextensively contributes to supporting Russian aircraft manufacturing as the launch customer and biggest purchaser of domestically-produced mainline passenger aircraft. By 2030, Aeroflot Group is set to acquire 339 locally-made airliners.

Aeroflotand the Groups airlines are committed to sustainable development principles addressing key social and economic goals: providing air connectivity to Russian cities and regions, providing employment to citizens, and professional development of employees.

Aeroflotis constantly expanding the Russian domestic route network, and operates flights between Russian regions bypassing Moscow. It develops socially important air transportation projects, implements its own flat fare programme on flights to the cities of Russian Far East, and Kaliningrad.