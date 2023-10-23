Noida-headquartered Creative Graphics sets sight to grow 4X by 2025, riding on pharma and FMCG sector demand

Creative Graphics Solutions, India’s leading organised and integrated packaging ecosystem player, has set sights on expanding its revenues by 4X to ~Rs. 350 crore by FY2025. The company has firmed up its capex plans – to be funded through an SME public issue. The company has appointed Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as the Lead Manager to the Issue.

Established in 2001 by first-generation entrepreneur Deepanshu Goel, Creative Graphics Solutions has a diversified business model – encompassing the integrated packaging ecosystem – comprising flexo plates (used to ensure sustainable printing on flexible materials), end-to-end pre-media services (through 100% subsidiary CG Premedia Pvt Ltd) and an innovative packaging solutions portfolio for pharmaceuticals companies (through another 100% subsidiary – Wahren India Pvt Ltd.). Creative Graphics caters to a host of marquee FMCG players, including Tata Chemicals, Johnson & Johnson, Himalaya, Dabur, ITC, Amul, Mother Dairy, MARS, LG, and Patanjali.

Commenting on the growth potential, Mr. Deepanshu Goel, Founder & Managing Director, Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd, said, “We are among few niche and organised players in an industry segment, which is witnessing an accelerated growth. All consumer and pharma companies focus on packaging – as a strategy to invite consumer attention, improve quality perception and, most importantly, use newer and more environment-friendly materials. These trends have led to a rapid acceleration in the adoption of Flexographic printing”.

“Being the country’s largest flexo plates manufacturers, our clients globally trust us to partner with them through this journey of sustainability and to improve brand packaging aesthetics to help their products stand out amidst a sea of competition at the retail shelves”, added Deepanshu.

Its subsidiary, Wahren, caters to the Pharma majors owing to its capabilities in offering solutions using Alu Alu foils. Wahren India started its state-of-the-art packaging unit in June 2023 and, since then, has achieved complete operational stability.

“The Pharma sector has continued to push boundaries regarding packaging innovation. With Wahren – our dedicated venture to capitalise on Alu Alu Foils packaging- we are expanding our realm and, more importantly, tapping a high revenue, high-margin segment”, added Deepanshu.

During the past quarter, the company has stabilised its operations in the new Wahren plant and aims to improve its capacity utilisation and efficiency going forward. At the same time, the company aims to expand its flexo plate capacities, given the sustained flow of order books from its marquee customers.

As per Kantar, FMCG spending per household is expected to touch Rs. 20,000 by the end of 2025, as consumers spend more on various categories, including personal and household care and packaged food. Besides, pharmaceutical companies globally have started the adoption of Aluminium blister packaging – owing to its reliability and regulatory compliances.