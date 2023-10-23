Intermountain Health Announces Desert Region Board for Southern Utah, Nevada, and Northern Arizona

Intermountain Health Desert Region Board Trustees represent expertise in healthcare, business, banking, government, real estate, and higher education

Intermountain Health announces its Board of Trustees for the Desert Region, encompassing the markets of southwest Utah, Nevada, and northern Arizona. The board members offer proven experience and leadership in several sectors including healthcare, business, banking, government, real estate, and higher education.

“With a servant leadership mindset, these community leaders are helping us further Intermountain Health’s mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible. We are grateful for their commitment to our caregivers, patients, and communities,” said Mitchell Cloward, Desert Region president, who also serves on the Board. “The creation of this board lays the foundation for our community stewardship. Intermountain Health is dedicated to serving our communities by increasing access and providing high-quality healthcare.”

Intermountain Health’s Desert Region Board of Trustees is comprised of 10 individuals who volunteer their time without pay to advise the nonprofit healthcare system. Board members evaluate policies and goals set by Intermountain Health and its leaders, helping to ensure the Desert Region operates in the best interests of the community. The Board works in tandem with the Intermountain Health Board of Trustees.

The Board trustees are:

S. Neal Berube, Former President and CEO, Associated Food Stores; Desert Region Board Chair

Chip Childs, President and CEO, SkyWest; Desert Region Board Vice Chair

Beth P. Beckman, DNS, RN, Former Chief Nursing Executive for Yale New Haven Health

Mitchell Cloward, Desert Region President, Intermountain Health

Cyndi Gilbert, Corporate Counsel, Utah Iron, Gilbert Development, Crusher Rental & Sales

Derrick Haslem, MD, Senior Medical Director of Oncology, Intermountain Health

Nicole Mouskondis, Co-CEO, Nicholas and Company

Dan Shaw, President & CEO, Rustler Investments; Henderson City Councilman

Evan Vickers, Utah State Senator

Keith Whitfield, Ph.D., President, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

“Trustees serving on the Intermountain Health Desert Region Board have an opportunity to play a critical role in ensuring the standards by which care is delivered in our communities are nothing short of superior,” said Desert Region Board Chair Neal Berube, former president and CEO, Associated Food Stores, who also serves on the Intermountain Health Board of Trustees and Canyons Region Board of Trustees.

“As trustees, we are honored to work with Intermountain Health’s leaders to identify opportunities to deliver value-based care that focuses on quality, safety, and experience for patients,” said Beth Beckman, DNS, RN, former chief nursing executive for Yale New Haven Health and one of the 10 trustees named to the board. She also serves on the Intermountain Health Board of Trustees.

“It is an honor to provide representation from the higher ed sector,” said Keith Whitfield, Ph.D., President, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, also one of the Board’s trustees. “I look forward to participating in framing the structure of how patients are able to receive care in our region.”

Intermountain Health’s Desert Region was officially formed about 18 months ago. It is comprised of about 60 primary and specialty care clinics and three acute care hospitals in southwest Utah – Cedar City Hospital, St. George Regional Hospital, and Garfield Memorial Hospital – as well as over 60 primary, specialty and urgent care locations in Nevada. Intermountain also owns and operates Classic Air Medical, a leading air medical transport company caring for patients and communities in eight states, which includes bases in Desert Region’s northern Arizona market. For more information about Intermountain Health please visit www.intermountainhealth.org.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.