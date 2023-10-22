This Fall, You Can Have It All! – California Pools & Landscape Announces Huge Sales Event

Have Your Dream Pool by 2024 with Exclusive Discounts from Arizona’s Premier Luxury Pool Builder

The industry-leading Arizona-based and nationally-awarded commercial and residential pool builder and designer of dream backyards of every description, California Pools & Landscape, a Cody Pools Company, will be hosting their Annual “This Fall You Can Have It All” Sales Event Oct. 21st across the valley at their Design Centers in Chandler, Scottsdale, Queen Creek, and Surprise, AZ.

“We are excited to host this special family fun sales event where we will be offering heavy discounts for our customers who want to get a head start on the design and build of their dream backyard pool vision in time for the spring and summer seasons,” said Darren Tamburelli, Vice President of California Pools & Landscape. “We are dedicated to exceeding customer expectations every step of the way, and we know how important it is for Arizonans to have their backyard living areas completed in time for our wonderful spring weather. Our designers will be on-site to discuss your vision, lifestyle, and budget so we can give everyone their ultimate backyard,” he continued.

This sales event provides the opportunity to meet with a designer, get your pool financing questions answered, take advantage of heavy discounts and get the “deal of the day” while enjoying raffles, prizes, and free food at their Design Centers across the valley in Chandler, Scottsdale, Queen Creek, and Surprise.

The special offers at this sales event include a seven year equipment warranty plus your pick of a free water feature, cleaning system or baja shelf!

“This year, we celebrated our 35th anniversary designing and building gorgeous swimming pools and backyard living areas in AZ. In that time, we have completed over 35,000 exquisite projects with a renewed commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and creativity,” said Nicole Shoppach, Senior Manager at California Pools & Landscape.

About California Pools & Landscape, A Cody Pools Company

California Pools & Landscape is the premier designer and builder of luxury commercial and residential pools and outdoor construction company based in Arizona, working closely with each client to bring their vision to life. With an unparalleled commitment to meeting and exceeding client expectations through innovative designs, quality construction, and consistent communication. As the valley continues to grow at a rapid pace, so does California Pools & Landscape, with four Design Centers centrally located throughout the valley. In December 2021, Cody Pools Inc. acquired California Pools & Landscape. For more information, visit www.calpool.com. For media inquiries, please contact hello@goldenarrowpr.com.