Working Capital Awards shortlist identifies leaders in working capital management

The Awards are sponsored by American Express and organised by The Working Capital Forum, a networking community for treasury, payments and procurement professionals, and will be presented at a gala dinner on the eve of its major conference, Working Capital Forum Europe.

This years Working Capital Awards attracted entries in greater numbers than ever before, said Mike Hewitt, CEO of The Working Capital Forum. Our independent judging panel saw submissions from companies across the world, many of which are doing amazing work in managing working capital, not just for themselves, but across their supply chains.

The shortlist is:

● AGCO Group

● BooHoo Group

● Bridgestone

● Metso

● Omnia

● Otto Group

● Pearson

● Robust International

● Royal Cosun

● Sun Express Airlines

● Teva

● Zalando

These companies have been shortlisted for nine categories, ranging from Best Integrated Working Capital Project to Best ESG Working Capital Initiative. There are also two special awards for Working Capital Innovation of the Year and Working Capital Champion of the Year. At the end of the evening, one winning entry will be named the best of the best and presented with the Gold Award for outstanding achievement.

The Working Capital Awards are independently judged by a panel of industry experts, many of them previous winners. This years jury was:

● Anthony Breach, Director, Procurement CoE, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

● Finn Marten Krner, Head of Capital Markets & Pension Asset Management, Henkel

● Lisa Dukes, Co-founder, Dukes & King

● Llewelyn Mullooly, Head of Research, Working Capital Forum

● Sean Edwards, CEO, ITFA

● Tanya Rodman, Director, Corporate Treasury, Teva

The judges will be joined by more than 150 guests at the Sofitel Grand, Amsterdam, to see the winners collect their trophies. Many of the shortlisted companies will also be presenting their winning case studies at Working Capital Forum Europe, held the following day at Amsterdams historic former Commodities Exchange, the Beurs van Berlage.

For more information about The Working Capital Awards or Working Capital Forum Europe, contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal at simid ( @ ) adaugeomedia dot com

The Working Capital Awards

27th November 2023

Sofitel Grand Hotel, Amsterdam

https://www.workingcapitalforum.com/awards.html

The Working Capital Forum Europe

28th November 2023

Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam

#WCFE23

https://www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com?promo=WCFE23PR3&tr=true

###