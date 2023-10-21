iSmartRecruit Wins the Fall 2023 Top Performer Award in Applicant Tracking Systems from SourceForge

Were happy to announce this years outstanding Fall 2023 Top Performers said SourceForge President Logan Abbott. iSmartRecruit showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.

To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favourably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that iSmartRecruit delivers to customers.

At iSmartRecruit, were excited to accept the SourceForge Fall 2023 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide best-in-class products and services, and were delighted to see our users rewarding us with happy reviews. Were honoured to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge.

About iSmartRecruit

iSmartRecruit is an AI-powered Recruitment Software specially designed for mass recruiters, HRs, hiring managers and staffing agencies to streamline and automate end-to-end recruitment workflow. The cutting-edge software comes with highly scalable and easy-to-use features that help manage recruitment efficiently and provide a positive experience to all candidates.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the worlds largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge’s mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

###