Mission Cloud Launches New Generative AI Podcast Hosted by Generative AI

Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, today launched Mission: Generate, a new, innovative podcast cutting through the noise and helping businesses and technology professionals discover what’s real and what’s simply hype when it comes to the generative AI landscape. The podcast will feature hosts Dr. RyAIn Ries and CAIsey Samulski – AI versions of Mission Cloud’s Dr. Ryan Ries, Practice Lead, Data, Analytics, AI & Machine Learning, and Casey Samulski, Sr. Product Marketing Manager – discussing real-world generative AI applications that drive business success and industry evolution.

That’s right! There are human voices on this podcast, but no actual humans talking. Generative AI was used to synthesize the conversations to create a generative AI podcast, by generative AI, about generative AI.

“Generative AI is a hot topic, but how traditional media typically talks about it is pretty loose in terms of accuracy and often exclusively about chatbots, such as ChatGPT,” said Samulski. “There is much more to gen AI than chat, however. And businesses can actually accomplish incredible things and boost revenue and productivity if they know how to leverage it to build real solutions. The creation of this podcast, for example, is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how far we can go with this technology and we hope to provide a truly educational experience by showcasing real-life use cases we’ve built for actual customers.”

Season 1 of Mission: Generate will run through the end of 2023, with episodes being released every Thursday. Episodes will explore real-world examples of how to strategically use and optimize generative AI to generate outputs, drive higher efficiency and debunk common misconceptions about the technology. The first episode features a conversation about intelligent document processing.

“We are very excited to share this podcast with the world. It was not only fun to create, but it also touches on a subject that will only increase in importance in the upcoming years,” said Ries. “Gen AI is the next battlefront for all businesses and we hope to provide a competitive edge to all who tune in.”

Mission: Generate is available on all major streaming services.‍