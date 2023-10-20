HealthONE to Host “Crush the Crisis” Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 28

HealthONE hospitals are hosting their 5th annual “Crush the Crisis” prescription drug take back day to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The event, which coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, offers the community an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of medications that may be left over from previous procedures or other medical visits.

Why: Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 109,170 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2022, an increase from 2021.

A significant number of drug addictions and overdose deaths come from individuals accessing unused medications from family and friends.

What: Crush the Crisis – Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The event aims to educate the community on the risk of prescription drug misuse while providing a safe and anonymous way to dispose of medications that may be left over from previous procedures or other medical visits.

HealthONE is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s fifth annual national “Crush the Crisis” prescription take back day. Last year, more than 100 HCA Healthcare facilities from all 15 U.S. divisions partnered with local law enforcement to collect and safely dispose of 19,423 pounds of medication — an estimated 13.4 million doses — which is the highest amount collected of any Crush the Crisis event to date.

Law enforcement officers from local law enforcement agencies will be collecting: tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Ointments, lotions, drops, liquid medication (in leak-proof containers) and vape cartridges (without batteries) and pet medications will also be accepted.

Any medications are accepted; however, needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

Who: HealthONE colleagues, including doctors, nurses and staff, and members of local law enforcement invite community members to dispose of unused medications safely.

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 | 10 AM – 2 PM

Where: Centennial Hospital

@Arapahoe County Sheriff, 13101 E. Bronco’s Pkwy, Centennial, CO (follow event signs to the drive-thru drop-off)

The Medical Center of Aurora

1501 S. Potomac Street, Aurora, CO (collection area located in the parking lot north of the hospital on Potomac St. between E. Arkansas Dr. and E. Louisiana Ave.)

North Suburban Medical Center

@Thornton Police Department, 9551 Civic Center Drive, Thornton, CO (collection area will be in the parking lot in front of the Police Station)

@Thornton Fire Department Station 6, 13150 Quebec St., Thornton, CO

(collection area will be in firehouse garage)

Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center

2001 High St., Denver, CO (collection area near Emergency Department off 19th and High St.)

Rose Medical Center

4567 E. 9th Ave, Denver, CO (collection area located at the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation entrance off 9th and Clermont)

Sky Ridge Medical Center

10101 RidgeGate Parkway, Lone Tree, CO (collection area at the patient discharge area on the southeast side of the campus, near the Emergency Department)

Swedish Medical Center

501 E. Hampden, Englewood, CO (collection area on Girard Ave. near Logan St. and the West Parking Garage)

Please contact Stephanie Sullivan at 303.990.3582 for more information.