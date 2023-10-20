Brightsun Travel announces Diwali Giveaway offering #FreeFlightToKochi

Brightsun Travel, the global travel agency, has launched its “Free Flights to Kochi” travel giveaway. The exciting contest offers a pair of free round-flight tickets to Kochi just by answering a simple question and bagging the opportunity to visit the picturesque backwaters of this vibrant holiday destination- completely free.

To enter this competition, participants have to answer a simple question on the company’s official website, follow it on its Social Media pages and tag 3 travel buddies. One lucky winner will get a chance to embark on this exciting experience along with one partner and get a pair of free round-flight tickets to Kochi worth up to Rs.30000. The competition ends on 20th November 2023.

“The festive season is here and it’s also the best time to explore the vibrant and picturesque paradise of Kochi. Lazing on the palm-fringed beaches, experiencing the serene backwaters and tantalizing your senses with exotic cuisine, it can all be yours without spending a single dime on your airfare. Brightsun Travel is offering a pair of round flight tickers to this perfect destination to explore the nature, tradition and the old-world charm of the city,” said Mr. Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel.

Kochi, often referred to as the “Queen of the Arabian Sea,” is a gem waiting to be explored. Nestled along the lush southwest coast of India, this city is a journey through history, tradition and natural wonders. With its lush greenery and pristine beaches, this coastal beauty is a breath of solace and an escape to tranquility.

The company further informs that the travel for #Free Flight to Kochi will be valid till 30th September 2024 (subject to availability) except few blackout dates (Festivals/New Year/Half-term break) giving the winners plenty of time to plan their trip.

Along with this, Brightsun Travel also revealed the name of the winner of its previous competition- Free Flights to Goa. The winner, Ankita Kain, received a pair of flight tickets to Goa worth Rs.20000 to have a dream vacation with her partner on the beach paradise.