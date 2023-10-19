Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Writer Dan Gordon

John Duffy And Dan Gordon
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Oct. 17, 2023 – PRLog — “Live Courageously”
The show will air this Sunday Oct 22nd @ 2pm PST Live on John Duffy's Facebook Page.
On Oct 22nd John’s guests will be Dan Gordon who will be sharing his experiences in the IDF.
Dan Gordon (Hebrew דן גורדון; – born May 5, 1947) is an Israeli-American screenwriter, conceived in Alberta, Canada and is also a television writer, television producer, television director, film producer, novelist, playwright, film director, and reserve duty captain in the Israel Defense Forces. As a screenwriter, he has written films including Wyatt Earp, Passenger 57, Murder in the First, and The Hurricane, and developed the story for Rambo: Last Blood. He has been the producer, screenwriter and story editor for over 200 hours of television, including Highway to Heaven, Highlander, and Soldier of Fortune, Inc. He has also written stage adaptations of Terms of Endearment and Rain Man, and novels based on his screenplays as well as his own experiences fighting in the Gaza War.
In 1971, Gordon began directing the film Potluck, based on a screenplay he had written. The film was never finished. F Gordon left to Israel, where Dan Gordon joined the Israeli Army in the early 1970s. He served for almost a decade, including during the Yom Kippur War of 1973. After more than a decade, Gordon returned to Hollywood to continue his screenwriting career in the early 1980s.
He served as an escort officer in the Military Spokesperson’s Unit during the 2006 Israel-Lebanon conflict. He was a reserve duty captain in the Israel Defense Forces Reserves when he was in his 70’s when normally the IDF makes you retire at 49. The intelligence and expertise Dan gave to the IDF was valuable.
John Duffy the creator and moderator of “Live Courageously”
John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish – Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan – A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.