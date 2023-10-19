Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Writer Dan Gordon

John Duffy And Dan Gordon

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Oct. 17, 2023 – PRLog — “Live Courageously” Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.

On Oct 22nd John’s guests will be Dan Gordon who will be sharing his experiences in the IDF.

Dan Gordon (Hebrew דן גורדון; – born May 5, 1947) is an Israeli-American screenwriter, conceived in Alberta, Canada and is also a television writer, television producer, television director, film producer, novelist, playwright, film director, and reserve duty captain in the Israel Defense Forces. As a screenwriter, he has written films including Wyatt Earp, Passenger 57, Murder in the First, and The Hurricane, and developed the story for Rambo: Last Blood. He has been the producer, screenwriter and story editor for over 200 hours of television, including Highway to Heaven, Highlander, and Soldier of Fortune, Inc. He has also written stage adaptations of Terms of Endearment and Rain Man, and novels based on his screenplays as well as his own experiences fighting in the Gaza War.

In 1971, Gordon began directing the film Potluck, based on a screenplay he had written. The film was never finished. F Gordon left to Israel, where Dan Gordon joined the Israeli Army in the early 1970s. He served for almost a decade, including during the Yom Kippur War of 1973. After more than a decade, Gordon returned to Hollywood to continue his screenwriting career in the early 1980s.

He served as an escort officer in the Military Spokesperson’s Unit during the 2006 Israel-Lebanon conflict. He was a reserve duty captain in the Israel Defense Forces Reserves when he was in his 70’s when normally the IDF makes you retire at 49. The intelligence and expertise Dan gave to the IDF was valuable.

John Duffy the creator and moderator of “Live Courageously” has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film, Left Behind, with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, “Live Courageously” , He has produced 50 podcast shows to date.

John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish – Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan – A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.