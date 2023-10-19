Kingfisher Celebrates “#NoFilterFriendships” in its Latest Campaign

Kingfisher, one of India’s most iconic brands, their latest campaign, “#NoFilterFriendships”. The campaign aims to celebrate genuine and unscripted conversations among friends. The campaign, titled “#NoFilterFriendships” focuses on a simple yet profound message: “Open up and have an unfiltered conversation with your friends”.

Conceptualized and created by Ogilvy India, the advertisement focuses on relatable scenarios and everyday friendships, encouraging individuals to shed pretences and be themselves when connecting with friends. In today’s world, it’s hard for Gen Zs to have real, unfiltered conversations. Social media and digital communication have created a culture of curated personas and edited conversations. This can make it difficult to find genuine friends and connections. This campaign offers a refreshing change by inviting Gen Z to be themselves and have honest, unfiltered conversations. It’s a call to action to come together, open up and forge meaningful connections that transcend the superficiality of social media.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “Kingfisher has always been a progressive brand, and through this Pan India campaign we aim to echo the tension in the lives of Gen Z audiences, who hesitate to open up freely, fearing judgements from others. This campaign is a celebration of opening up and having judgement free conversations.”

Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India said, “For an iconic brand like Kingfisher which enjoys such widespread popularity, the emotion and sentiment of its core audience – Gen Z, needed to be expressed in an entertaining yet meaningful way in the new campaign. Even in today’s world where ‘sharing’ is an accepted way of life for this audience, there are still nuances about their lives they hesitate to express. #NoFilterFriendships was borne from this tension. Among the many stories that we thought of, the one we chose to debut this thought in, carries a little more social currency amongst our Gen Z audience. The story is executed with a light touch and uses all the loved brand elements like the oolalala jingle”.The campaign will make its presence felt across diverse platforms, spanning TV, OTT, social media, influencers, and on-ground activations to champion the central message and maximize its impact.