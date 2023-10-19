Goa Dealer’s Meet: Strengthening Partnerships with RR Kabel Limited

RR Kabel Limited, a leading name in the electrical cable and wiring industry, announced that it recently conducted a Dealers’ Meet in the picturesque state of Goa. This event signified RR Kabel’s commitment to fostering stronger partnerships and celebrating the continued success of its valued dealer network.

The Dealers’ Meet occurred in Holiday Inn Resort, Goa, on 2nd and 5th October bringing together RR Kabel’s dedicated dealers from across the country. It offered a unique platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and discourse on the latest industry trends and innovations. The event featured engaging sessions led by industry experts and RR Kabel’s senior management team, with topics of discussion encompassing market insights, product innovation and collaborative strategies. A central highlight of the meet was a showcase of RR Kabel’s latest products and solutions, including their high-quality LSOH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen). The sessions were followed by a gala dinner and entertainment program, providing an opportunity for the dealers to unwind and build stronger connections.

“It was a wonderful experience for us at RR Kabel to host this Dealers’ Meet against the beautiful backdrop of Goa. Events like these are perfect opportunity for us to express our gratitude to our dedicated dealer partners and to collectively explore new horizons in the electrical cable industry,” said Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director, RR Kabel Limited.

RR Kabel’s Dealers’ meet in Goa reaffirms the company’s unwavering commitment to its dealer partners and to the larger electrical cable industry. By bringing together the company’s dedicated nationwide dealers’ network, the event promoted valuable knowledge-sharing and fortified relationships.