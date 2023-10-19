Just Retire Already by Derek Mazzarella to Launch October 18, 2023 from Publish Your Purpose

How confident are you in your ability to retire? In today’s ever-evolving financial landscape, many people are falling short. Conventional wisdom only goes so far; in these uncertain times, planning for retirement demands knowledge we were never taught. In Just Retire Already, Derek Mazzarella, CFP® empowers readers to take control over their retirement, enabling them to overcome the challenges that are bound to arise, from rising healthcare costs to inflation, taxes, and fluctuations in the stock market.

Will your money last as long as you do? When should you and/or your spouse start collecting social security? How can you reduce your tax liability? Mazzarella reviews the top 7 risks that can derail your retirement and 10 different retirement tools to mitigate those risks. Using analogies, jokes, and a relatable tone, he skillfully simplifies these crucial financial concepts. He presents straightforward, actionable steps so you can create a retirement plan customized to meet your priorities.

Whether you’re on the cusp of retiring or still have years to go before you bid your work life adieu, Just Retire Already will give you the confidence and tools you need to overcome the fear that many have; running out of money.

“Retirement planning is more complicated than it used to be,” says Mazzarella. “People are living longer, healthcare costs are rising, and tax planning is complex. That’s why I wrote Just Retire Already. I wanted to create a fun financial book that would help people retire.

Get your copy of Just Retire Already at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Just-Retire-Already-Unconventional-Retirement-ebook/dp/B0CK9LYV3M

Derek Mazzarella will join Jenn T. Grace of PYP on Wednesday, November 8th from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM EDT to celebrate the launch of Just Retire Already. The event can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhQweq7mqo8

Derek Mazzarella, CFP® is a dedicated financial advisor committed to helping individuals pursue financial freedom. With a strong background in management from Bryant University, Derek’s passion for assisting others led him to become a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). With a track record of serving hundreds of clients, Derek’s financial acumen earned him the prestigious Five Star Wealth Professional recognition many times over. His financial insights have been featured on local news stations as well as reputable financial publications. Derek’s commitment to his community is evident through his support of local nonprofits. Outside of work, Derek treasures quality time with his family. He also enjoys playing soccer, basketball and playing his guitar (although now it’s mostly playing “Wheels on the Bus”).

You can learn more about Derek and his work at https://mygfpartner.com/derek-mazzarella-connecticut-financial-advisor/

About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.

For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/.

Publication Date: October 18th, 2023, 214 pages, 5.5″ x 9.5″, paperback and eBook.

$17.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-999-1

$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-071-4