WEE Marketplace Elevates Online Shopping with Advanced AI-Driven Content Creation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 17, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – WEE, a Dubai-based marketplace celebrated for its 45-minute express delivery of non-food products that are making waves in the world of e-commerce, is once again pushing boundaries in the industry. The platform has adopted an AI-driven service aimed at enhancing content creation, particularly tailored for the beauty, smartphones, smartwatches, etc. sectors.

In the fast-paced world of online shopping, compelling and accurate content is crucial in guiding buyers’ decisions. WEE’s new initiative harnesses the power of AI to craft engaging product descriptions and listings by partnering with 24TTL, a forward-thinking AI service that expands what sellers can do with photos of their products. This advanced system guarantees a consistent and professional touch, while dramatically reducing the time traditionally required to introduce new products to the market.

The 24TTL tool allows the creation of product images in a much faster and more efficient way by utilizing the power of artificial intelligence. WEE sellers now can upload a photo of a particular product and add a short description to outline its key features, the AI service will do the rest. 24TTL will automatically extract the product from the provided photo and offer a variety of background themes to match the desired presentation idea. Sellers will only need to download the created image in the format accepted by WEE and complete their listing.

As WEE continues its growth trajectory, the marketplace is actively applying this technology in several of its best-selling categories of products: beauty, smartphones, and smartwatches.

For more details about WEE and its recent advancements in AI-driven content creation, please visit https://wee.ae/.

About WEE

Established in Dubai in 2022, WEE is an online marketplace renowned for its express 45-minute delivery around Dubai and next-day delivery of orders across the UAE. The platform ensures a blend of variety, speed, and accuracy for its users.

