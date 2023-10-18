Intriguing YA Novel About History of American Soul Food Written by Ramona L Thomas, M.Ed.and soon to Exhibit at FBF 2023.

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

As a person who has eaten American food their entire life, and thought they knew American food origins I learned quite a bit following the main character, Kyndle, on his journey of exploration. Its a fast read appropriate for both youths and adults. Thought provoking. And a few twists and turns added for good measure. N. E. T.

The Frankfurt Book Fair, also known as Frankfurter Buchmesse, is one of the largest book fairs in Europe, bringing together global publishers both big and small. Visitors can expect thousands of book exhibits featuring stories, information and ideas from the four corners of the world.

This will also include dozens of different books about food, food culture, and even the history behind them. So, for educator-turned-author Ramona Thomas Nickens, M.Ed, its an exciting chance to display her own recent book, IDK!

Nickens has already written a couple books before, with one also discussing the nature of food and the importance of healthy, natural choices. In IDK!, however, she delves into Americas cultural history and its impact on the cuisine that many people recognize today.

The book follows Kyndle, a young student working on his own International Day project. In one class, however, his teacher asks the students to name their own cultures distinct food. Kyndle is part of a very diverse classroom. He struggles to pin down what exactly to recommend.

As readers follow the young boy in his search, they will soon learn about the incredible history and tradition behind American soul food as well its impact. So, for Nickens to exhibit such a story in an international book fair like the Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse), its only fitting.

IDK! by Ramona Thomas Nickens, M.Ed, will be displayed at the self-publishing and book marketing ReadersMagnets exhibit during the Frankfurt Book Fair. The book trade fair will occur from October 18 to 22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

IDK! is available on Amazon. To learn more about Nickens other books, visit her website at https://ramonasbooks.com/.

IDK!

Author: Ramona Thomas Nickens, M.Ed

Published date: April 25, 2023

Publisher: Independently Published

Genre: Young Adult

Author Bio

Ramona Thomas, M.Ed. is an author of fictional middle grade and young adult books. Her educational historical and realistic fiction stories include IDK! a story about a boys quest to discover the origin of his cultural food, The Code Switch, a story about two young best friends who compete for valedictorian and how learn how their communication styles play a big part in who wins, and Grandmas Brown Cookies, renamed Doctor Wizmagics Potion, a story about making healthy food choices and discovering the benefits of things that are organic and naturally brown. She is a California native who resides in the San Francisco Bay Area. Married, shes an empty nester who enjoys hiking the beautiful Bay Area Mountain trails when shes not busy teaching or working on her next story. Her motto: Aspire to Inspire!