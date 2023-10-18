David Tuttle’s “Soul Licensed” Will be Displayed at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

A young woman introduced herself and told us of her prior experience in working with police departments to find missing persons which she disliked because they were all dead victims who were talking with her. David Tuttle, Soul Licensed.

David Tuttle will have his book, Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales, showcased at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book fair will take place from November 25 to December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair is the second-largest book fair in the world after the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany. Commonly known as Feria Internaconal del Libro de Guadalajara, it is the most important event of its kind in the Spanish-speaking world. The event is organized by the University of Guadalajara and is held yearly, starting from the last Saturday in November and continuing for nine days.

Soul Licensed takes the readers on the journey of the authors life trajectory through his interactions with spirits, spirit guides, angels, and mystical events, showing how easy it is to connect with deceased relatives daily. This book also shows the readers how to live with hope.

The author takes the readers on a journey from when he started trying to connect with the spirit world through his psychic. He takes his readers through the process of how he came into dealing with the spiritual world. His psychic told him that his guides on the other side wanted him to do some more writing. David Tuttle aims to share his wisdom on creating a healthier and more peaceful existence.

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit Tuttles Soul Licensed at its exhibit at booths GG38 and GG40 at the Guadalajara International Book Fair. Visit the exhibit to view the books display.

Get a copy of David Tuttles Soul Licensed on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales

Author: David Tuttle

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit

Publisher: Self-Help

Published Date: December 29, 2022

Authors Biography

David Tuttle is a Reiki Master/teacher, former financial and insurance consultant (CLU/CHFC), newspaper journalist and Press agent for the Ohio Secretary of State and an Ohio legislative caucus. He was a U.S. Army combat medic in Asia and currently resides in the foothills of Boise, Idaho where he enjoys biking, running and other outdoor activities.