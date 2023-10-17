VI CIARB (India) International Commercial Arbitration Moot Competition

The School of Law at GD Goenka University is thrilled to announce the upcoming “VI CIARB (India) International Commercial Arbitration Moot Competition” scheduled for November 6th and 7th, 2023. This prestigious event is set to create an exceptional platform for law students to delve into the intricate world of international arbitration and advocacy.

Key Dates:

Date Of Competition: 6th-7th November, 2023

6th-7th November, 2023 Last Date Of Registration: 31st October, 2023

31st October, 2023 Registration Link: https://forms.gle/DNSRiCsgMkXi1dbS6

The VI CIARB (India) International Commercial Arbitration Moot Competition offers participants the chance to sharpen their skills in a competitive, real-world environment. It is a unique opportunity for aspiring legal professionals to engage in complex commercial arbitration cases, where they will showcase their advocacy and arbitration talents.

This competition is not only a test of legal knowledge and skills but also a valuable networking opportunity with peers and experts in the field of international commercial arbitration.

For more detailed information, registration, and to access the competition brochure and flyer, please refer to the provided links.

About GD Goenka University:

Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multidisciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy.

Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens. A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 10 schools and hosts a diverse body of 5000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC, BCI and ICAR, and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a “Diamond” rated University for teaching and learning.

The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class airconditioned hostels.