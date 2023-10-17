James Scavone Sells Montreal Luxury Car Rental Company

Young Montreal entrepreneur wins attention with selling “DREAM” experiences.

Entrepreneur James Scavone, has announced the successful sale of his business, Dream Rentals and Dream Automotive Leasing. Founded in January 2019, both divisions were effectively sold by August 2022.

James Scavone, a young entrepreneur in the Montreal community, has marked a significant milestone by concluding the sale of these companies. In just three and a half years, Scavone founded these ventures from a modest fleet into an impressive business with over 85 luxury and exotic vehicles, valuing north of 10 million dollars in inventory. Notably, Dream Rentals became Quebec’s premier provider of luxury and exotic short-term rentals, featuring prestigious brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini.

Additionally, the launch of the Dream Automotive Leasing division resulted in over 100 successful leases in just a year, demonstrating rapid growth and strong demand in the automotive leasing market.

“The journey, from starting with a handful of cars, to getting to this level of inventory has been incredible.” said James Scavone. “I’m grateful for all the partnerships, dedicated team and loyal customers who made it all possible. The sale of Dream Rentals and Dream Automotive Leasing represents the culmination of years of unwavering dedication.”

With this sale, James Scavone looks forward to exploring new opportunities and continuing his journey of success as an entrepreneur.

About James Scavone

James Scavone is an entrepreneur and businessman with a presence in both Montreal and Miami, with active involvement in the automotive, real estate and fintech sectors.