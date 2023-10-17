Godrej Interio expands its portfolio to cater to the evolving needs of customers in Delhi-NCR

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture and interior solutions brand is set to offer a more enhanced experience for its customers in Delhi-NCR and has launched 15 new stores in northern market in this financial year which has taken the total number of stores to 35 stores across the northern market.

Additionally, with the launch of Godrej Interio Eco furniture range, the brand aims to secure a 25% share of the Eco range furniture category in Delhi-NCR by FY25. As the consumer demand increases ahead of festive season, Godrej Interio has also strengthened its omnichannel presence, in a bid to ensure a more accessible and seamless buying experience for its customers.

As consumer demand increases during the festive season, Godrej Interio has strengthened its omnichannel presence, to ensure a greater accessibility and a seamless buying experience for its customers. The brand has over 45 channel partners, 35 exclusive showrooms and 60 retailers in Delhi-NCR cumulatively, they have 150+ channel partners across North India. They plan to expand their retail presence in Delhi-NCR region by launching 20 exclusive showrooms and 150+ retailers in next 3 years.

Speaking on the importance of this market, Dev Sarkar, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio, said, “Godrej Interio, a centurion brand, has a strong brand recall and significant customer base throughout the country. As the home furniture market in Delhi-NCR experiences a steady annual growth of over 15%, with a noticeable surge in demand for bedroom furniture, living room furniture, modular kitchens, Home Storages, Mattresses and interiors standalone residences, we are poised to capitalize on these emerging trends and expand our market presence. With the introduction of specialised home furniture and home storage solutions, we are committed to strengthening our footprint across Delhi-NCR in this fiscal. At present, we have 18% market share of the organized furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, and we intend to attain a 35% share within the next three years. We aim to generate revenue of around INR 450 crores from Northern India by FY26.

Looking ahead, our ambitious goal for the next fiscal year involves a substantial growth of over 20% across all product categories, underscoring our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.” Aligning with the ongoing cricket world cup and upcoming festive celebrations, Godrej Interio is offering assured discounts of up to 30% and a chance to win free furniture via scratch card.