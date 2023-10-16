Panasonic Life Solutions India – a leading diversified technology company, introduced an array of exciting offers and discounts for the festive season this year, on its diverse range of electronics, home appliances, beauty, and lifestyle products. With the ‘Dream More, Celebrate More’ campaign, Panasonic aims to make festive purchases affordable for all. Starting today till 30th November, the festive offers customers can avail exciting offers such as – FREE 43” Google TV with an OLED, 20% cashback rewards up to INR 15,000 on select models, 3 year warranty on the purchase of select Refrigerators and Washing Machine models, 38% off on Extended Warranty on select home appliances and zero down payments, up to 12 months No Cost EMI, special long-term tenure EMI among others at both exclusive and multi-brand outlets. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Consumer sentiments across seem positive and, we are anticipating a promising festive season this year. Today, the market is witnessing an upward surge in demand for premium appliances characterized by user-friendly interfaces, energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and health and hygiene attributes. As India gears up for the festivities ahead, we are looking at adding value to our consumer’s lives through our exclusive range of offers on our value proposition products and solutions. We are hoping to achieve a double-digit growth during this festive season.” Dream More, Celebrate More offers our consumers, an opportunity to buy smart products, making their everyday lives more convenient, comfortable, and connected. The offer pans across finance benefits such as zero down payment, no cost EMI schemes, special long tenure EMI, and cashback options on purchase of a wide selection of Panasonic appliances such as Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air-Conditioners, Microwaves, Home Theatres, Beauty, and lifestyle products categories. Further, Panasonic extends additional benefits to consumers who purchase from Panasonic Exclusive Channel Partner outlets. With Purchase of Panasonic Products of Rs 7500 and above, consumer can avail Times Prime membership with annual benefits up to Rs 60,000. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to enjoy substantial discounts of up to 38% while extending the warranty on select products.

