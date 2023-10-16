Embassy Group Celebrates Well-being, Recognition, and Gratitude this Festive Season

Embassy Group, a leading real estate developer, is gearing up for a joyous and meaningful festive season. The company has unveiled a series of initiatives to enhance employee well-being, recognise exceptional contributions, and express gratitude to its support staff. As part of the festive season, the company announced an extended 4-day Dussehra break and an 9-day Diwali festive break for all its employees, encouraging them to disconnect from work, cherish quality time with their families, and return refreshed and invigorated.

As a gesture of gratitude and appreciation, Embassy Group is organising a special “Thanksgiving Lunch” for its support staff this festive season. This initiative recognises the invaluable contributions of the support staff and expresses gratitude for their dedication to making Embassy Group a welcoming and efficient workplace. Every year, on the occasion of Diwali, the company gathers all the employees from across India for a Diwali celebration, where the Chairman of the company greets every single employee on the festive season followed by gift distribution. The company will also host its annual Diwali party for all employees, along with the “Embassy Achievers Awards,” to honour and acknowledge top performers within the organisation.

Speaking on the company’s festive initiatives, Maria Rajesh, CHRO, Embassy Group, said, “The festive season at Embassy Group is a time for reflection, appreciation, and celebration. These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment to the well-being of its employees, recognising their hard work, and showing gratitude to those who support the organization. We eagerly anticipate the forthcoming festive season and look forward to celebrating it with all our employees and stakeholders.”

Additionally, Embassy Group also offers mental health support for all employees through the ‘Well-being on the Web’ initiative. This comprehensive programme provides employees with access to a wealth of online resources and support systems tailored to enhance mental and emotional well-being.

Maria further added, “The festive season is a time of joy, but it can also bring bouts of burnout for employees. Meeting deadlines before going on a festive break, multiple employee engagement activities, amongst others, can be overwhelming. Offering employees timely support is key. A mentally healthy workforce is pivotal for a successful organisation, and Embassy Group is dedicated to fostering a nurturing and empathetic work culture”.